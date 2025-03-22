Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.72 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 22, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 22, 2025, is 28.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.72 °C and 33.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on March 22, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 34.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 23, 202528.18Sky is clear
March 24, 202531.84Sky is clear
March 25, 202533.52Sky is clear
March 26, 202536.46Sky is clear
March 27, 202536.31Sky is clear
March 28, 202534.64Scattered clouds
March 29, 202531.62Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.9 °C Few clouds
Kolkata27.72 °C Light rain
Chennai29.96 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.36 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad29.89 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad31.62 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.31 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

