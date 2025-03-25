Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.51 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 25, 2025, is 32.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.51 °C and 35.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.15 °C and 36.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.51 °C and 35.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|32.69
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.50
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|35.06
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|30.99
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|30.97
|Scattered clouds
|March 31, 2025
|31.31
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|33.48
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.