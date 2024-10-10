Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 30.84 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 30.77 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 30.19 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 30.39 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 30.18 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 30.29 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 30.03 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 10, 2024, is 29.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 32.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.51 °C and 32.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 168.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

