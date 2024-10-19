Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.57 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on October 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 19, 2024, is 30.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.57 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.34 °C and 32.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.57 °C and 32.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 146.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 20, 2024
|30.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|30.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|31.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|31.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|32.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|30.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Sky is clear
