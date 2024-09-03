Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 3, 2024
Sep 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 3, 2024, is 30.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 32.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.5 °C and 32.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.96 °C and 32.67 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 4, 2024
|31.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|31.56 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|32.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 7, 2024
|31.28 °C
|Light rain
|September 8, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Few clouds
|September 9, 2024
|33.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 10, 2024
|33.7 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
