 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.15 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.15 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 9, 2024, is 31.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 34.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 34.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.15 °C and 34.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 169.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 10, 2024 31.03 °C Overcast clouds
September 11, 2024 33.27 °C Light rain
September 12, 2024 32.24 °C Light rain
September 13, 2024 29.82 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 31.18 °C Broken clouds
September 15, 2024 31.92 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 33.51 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.96 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.66 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 24.46 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.96 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on September 09, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on September 09, 2024

Monday, September 09, 2024
