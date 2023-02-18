Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather update: Sunny weekend on the cards

Chandigarh weather update: Sunny weekend on the cards

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh dipped slightly from 27.7°C on Thursday to 27.5°C on Friday, but was still four degrees above normal for this time of the year. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 11.6°C to 13.6°C, also two degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature in Chandigarh will remain between 28°C and 29°C, and the minimum temperature between 14°C and 18°C. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sunny weather is likely to continue over the weekend while temperature will also stay above normal as seen over the week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

But, according to the weather forecast, a fresh Western Disturbance will affect the region from Saturday, which may lead to cloudy weather from Sunday night.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C, and the minimum temperature between 14°C and 18°C.

