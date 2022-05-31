Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Welfare Trust organises free health camp in Sector 42
Chandigarh Welfare Trust organises free health camp in Sector 42

Over 500 underwent examinations for thyroid, bone density, lipid profile and blood tests at free health camp organised by the Chandigarh Welfare Trust
Chandigarh Welfare Trust organised a free health camp in Sector 42. (HT Photo)
Published on May 31, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Welfare Trust organised a health check-up camp at the Sector 42 community centre on Monday in association with Fortis Hospital and the residents and market welfare associations. Over 500 underwent examinations for thyroid, bone density, lipid profile and blood tests.

World Environment Day

Chandigarh Punjab state council for science & technology, the state nodal agency for science & environment outreach programmes, collaborated with consulate general of Canada, Chandigarh, to organise a series of activities involving the school and college eco-clubs of the state to celebrate World Environment Day 2022. Prize distribution function will be held on June 6.

Man held for 2L theft

Panchkula Police on Monday arrested a thief with over 2 lakh. Police said the accused, Shivam from Chandimandir Cantt, was arrested after the complaint of the general manager of Lounge Bar Rising Sons Enterprises, Sector 5. He had reported the theft from the restaurant’s locker on May 29. Police arrested one of the workers of the restaurant and recovered the cash.

Anti-Tobacco Day celebrated at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s international hostel, in collaboration with other varsity hostels, on Monday marked the Anti-Tobacco Day. Social activist Hemant Goswami was the resource person. He deliberated upon the mal-effects of using tobacco and spoke about tobacco companies’ strategies to draw in the youth.

Taekwondo meet concludes

Chandigarh A total of 22 trainees from Emerald Academy were awarded by master Shiv Raj Gharti during the 5th Emerald Taekwondo Championship in an award ceremony conducted at Carmel Convent School. The tournament had four events-poomsae, breaking, kyorugi and speed kicking.

Mohali lad wins badminton bronze

Mohali City’s Akash Walia secured the bronze medal in the men’s singles event at the Pan India Master Games held in Bengaluru. With this podium-finish, he qualified for the South Korea tour to be held in January 2023. Also a part of All India Civil Services team for four years, Walia has competed in district, state and national tournaments.

Congress holds candle march for Moose Wala

Chandigarh Punjab and Chandigarh Youth Congress jointly held a candle march in memory of Punjabi singer and party leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday. President of the former, Brinder Singh Dhillon lamented the state’s deteriorating law-and-order situation during the march.

