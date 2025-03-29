Chandigarh: WhatsApp impersonation ring busted, Nigerian mastermind among five arrested

Chandigarh’s cybercrime police have dismantled a sophisticated cyberfraud syndicate that employed WhatsApp impersonation to target senior government officials, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, including a Nigerian national central to the money laundering operation. This significant breakthrough followed an FIR lodged on March 5, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, stemming from the fraudulent impersonation of IAS officer K Makrand Pandurang. Meless Michael, the Nigerian mastermind, played a key role in laundering the stolen funds through illegal channels, including hawala transactions. (File)

The case originated from a complaint filed by Greesh Narang, personal assistant (PA) to the director general of information, public relations, and languages department, Haryana. Fraudsters, utilising Pandurang’s image and name on WhatsApp, successfully defrauded retired female officer from Haryana of ₹50,000, which was transferred to a fabricated account.

During the investigation, police analysed KYC documents, bank statements, and IP addresses linked to the fraudulent transactions. Based on the findings, five individuals were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR. These include 19-year-old Prem Shanker from Bholapur, 34-year-old Hajid Khan,30-year-old Vinod, 34-year-old Fanne Khan from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and 42-year-old Meless Michael, a Nigerian national from Vikas Puri, Delhi.

The accused used WhatsApp impersonation tactics, where they created accounts using the profile pictures and names of senior officials. They then targeted government employees and retirees, requesting urgent payments under false pretences. Of the accused, Vinod and Hajid Khan were responsible for opening fraudulent bank accounts using stolen or fake identities. Meanwhile, Fanne Khan facilitated cash withdrawals from these accounts.

Meless Michael, the Nigerian mastermind, played a key role in laundering the stolen funds through illegal channels, including hawala transactions, and had links to cybercriminals abroad. Prem Shanker was identified as one of the mule account holders who received and transferred the defrauded money.

Investigations revealed the gang’s extensive operations across Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and other states, with confessions indicating the withdrawal of crores of rupees over the past two to three years.

Michael, who entered India on a business visa in 2017, had previously been arrested and detained in Rajasthan’s Sirohi Jail for another fraud case. Upon securing bail, he resumed his illegal activities, failing to return to custody.

Police have seized 40 ATM cards and numerous mobile phones used in the scam. Investigators also uncovered multiple foreign numbers on Michael’s mobile phone, suggesting direct connections to overseas cybercriminals.

Fake profiles, quick cash

