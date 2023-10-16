Chandigarh: With registration ban in place, residents buying non-electric 2-wheelers from Mohali, Panchkula

With the UT administration banning the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in the city since October 6, residents have been purchasing the vehicles from Mohali and Panchkula, and dealers have been providing them with temporary registration, which is valid for six months. With the UT administration banning the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in the city since October 6, residents have been purchasing the vehicles from Mohali and Panchkula, and dealers have been providing them with temporary registration, which is valid for six months. (Getty Images)

According to data, over 50 two-wheelers have been temporarily registered in Panchkula and Mohali since the ban. These vehicles will be permanently registered in Chandigarh in April next year. The UT administration closed the portal for the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers on October 6 after reaching the fixed target (12,076) of such vehicles for the current financial year. It will be reopened on March 31, 2024.

On the other hand, dealers are criticising the administration for its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.

Ram Kumar Garg, finance secretary of the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association, Chandigarh, claimed that there are loopholes in the EV policy.

“We are not allowed to sell vehicles in the city, while dealers in both Mohali and Panchkula are selling two-wheelers temporarily, which are valid for six months. These vehicles will eventually be registered in Chandigarh,” he said.

Another two-wheeler dealer in Chandigarh said, there are around 40 dealers in both Mohali and Panchkula who are selling two-wheelers to Chandigarh residents and providing them with temporary registration numbers.

“Now, these vehicles will also operate in Chandigarh, rendering the EV policy futile. Moreover, the revenue collection is going to Panchkula and Mohali. These vehicles will be registered next year in April, and with that, our quota will be reduced,” he added.

However, UT transport director Pradhuman Singh refused to comment on the issue.

Another officer from the UT Registration and Licensing Authority stated that the dealers outside the UT can temporarily register vehicles of Chandigarh residents, but after six months, they will be registered in Chandigarh only.

Facing criticism over its decision to halt the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers, the UT administration is considering giving one-time relief to automobile dealers to clear their stock during the festive season. The UT is expected to allow around 1,500 vehicles in Chandigarh so that dealers can clear their stock.

There are 10 automobile dealers in the city who sell around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers each year, with approximately 1,600 sold each month.

On October 10, during a meeting at the UT secretariat, administrator Bawarilal Purohit directed the officers of the administration to re-examine the ban on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers. Purohit pointed out the higher cost of electric vehicles compared to fuel-based vehicles and the limited options available. He also questioned whether the administration would be able to prevent a buyer who purchases vehicles from Panchkula or Mohali.

According to data from September 20, 2022, to September 18 this year, a total of 19,592 non-electric two-wheelers were registered compared to 1,807 electric two-wheelers. Similarly, 26,372 non-electric four-wheelers were registered compared to 752 electric and 263 strong hybrid vehicles during the same period.

