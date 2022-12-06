Chandigarh: Woman among 4 held in 2 snatching cases

Police have arrested four snatchers, including a woman, in two separate cases.

In the first case, a 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested for snatching a woman’s mobile phone in Sector 43. The accused have been identified as Rohit and Swati of Dadumajra Colony.

They were nabbed based on the complaint of Sunita Devi of Mataur village in Mohali, who works as a patient caretaker. She had told police that two people on a scooter had snatched her mobile phone behind motor market in Sector 43.

A case was registered under Section 379-A of IPC at Sector 36 police station. The accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, two men from Sector 22 were arrested for snatching a woman’s purse in Sector 21 on December 3. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar and Ankit Chandan.

The victim, Babita, 39, of Sector 45, told police that the snatched purse contained her mobile phone, cash and other documents.

The accused were arrested from a checkpost in Sector 21 on basis of a tip-off and the stolen valuables were recovered from their possession. Police have also impounded the scooter used in the crime, which was registered in the name of Ajay’s father.

The duo has been booked under Section 379-A of IPC at Sector 19 police station.