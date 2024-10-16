Chandigarh: Woman among three acquitted of husband’s murder in 2018

A local court on Tuesday acquitted three persons, including a woman, for the murder of her husband in 2018 after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. On April 10, 2018, a 38-year-old man was found murdered at a park in Sector 52, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

On April 10, 2018, a 38-year-old man was found murdered at a park in Sector 52, following which the Chandigarh Police arrested three more accused, including the deceased’s wife, Seema.

The police claimed that Seema had an illicit relationship with Ram Kumar, following which they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate victim Dharmender, a resident of Sector 52. The police had arrested Seema, her partner Ram Kumar and another person Onkar in the case.

As per prosecution theory, the victim knew that Ram Kumar had an illicit relationship with his wife following which, he used to have intense arguments with her.

On the day of the incident, Ram Kumar took the victim along with him on the pretext of talking. He thrashed the victim and attacked him with bricks and stones. During the scuffle, Ram Kumar’s shirt was torn, following which he asked Onkar to get him a new shirt at the spot.

None of the charges could be proved in court resulting in the acquittal.