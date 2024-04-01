 Chandigarh: Woman among three held with 1.5kg heroin - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Woman among three held with 1.5kg heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The police had received a tip-off that Vikramjit alias Vicky, 28, a resident of Moga and his accomplice Avneet, who smuggle drugs which is heroin in Chandigarh and tricity are roaming in a Glanza Car bearing Punjab registration number.

The anti-narcotics task force arrested three drug suppliers, including a woman. with 1.5 kg heroin. One of the accused operates a music company in Mohali while the main supplier used hawala operations to move illegal drug money and is a member of an international drug syndicate, police said.

As per the information, the duo was coming to Sector 42 lake to deliver drugs to someone. A police team intercepted the car and nabbed Vikramjit and Avneet, a resident of Mohali.

During the search, 1.5 kg heroin was recovered from the car’s dashboard, hidden behind the mileage meter. A case under Sections 21, 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo. The two were taken into police custody and on disclosure of Vikramjit Singh, accused Lovepreet Singh was arrested from Ludhiana.

Vikramjit is an MBA-holder and the owner of a music company in Sector 91, Mohali.

He has been involved in drug smuggling for the last 4 years, police said.

Avneet is a college dropout and hooked to drugs. Police said Lovepreet Singh is a member of international drug syndicates.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Woman among three held with 1.5kg heroin
