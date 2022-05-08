Chandigarh woman duped of 6.5L in online fraud on by swindler posing as insurance agent

Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹6.47 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of Bima Lokpal. The complainant, Sonakshi Kapoor, said she got a call from the accused in June last year, to discuss a pending balance amount of an old insurance policy. Upon her insistence, the complainant deposited the money to receive a bonus on a refundable investment, but her money was never returned. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station

Health camp organised in Sector 8

Chandigarh A free health camp was organised by Future Generali India and Indus Hospital, Mohali, in Sector 8, on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Anil Vohra, chairman, National Human Rights for Social Justice, Chandigarh unit, and former Beopar Mandal president. Around 125 people were examined by a team of senior doctors from Indus Hospital.

Police chief inspects station

Chandigarh The city’s new commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi on Friday night held a surprise inspection at a few police stations. He visited the Sector 16 police post as well as the Sector 14 and Sector 20 stations. He directed officers to dispose of discarded vehicles parked at the stations, update the crime criminal tracking network system (CCTNS) software and keep a tab on the drug peddlers.

10 booked attacking mining guard in Ambala

Ambala Police on Saturday booked ten people for allegedly attacking a mining guard, also an ex-serviceman, in Naraingarh. The accused, Kuldeep, Jaswinder, Mahinder, Bhoora, Rinku, Polla, Praveen Dhiman, Devender, Vikram and Surender Malik, attacked the victim Ravit Kumar, 39, with weapons at a dhaba and damaged the official vehicle. A case was registered at the Naraingarh police station.

10-yr-old boy goes missing

Chandigarh

Police registered a kidnapping case after a 10-year-old went missing from Manimajra. The victim’s father said his younger son left the house on March 4, but did not return. The father said his son had travelled alone before to see his mother staying in Delhi. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. Police are going through CCTV footage to trace the victim.

2 held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh

Police arrested Abhi Nandan Baghla, 24, and Abhinav, 23, of Fazilka for possessing illicit liquor. The police said the duo was arrested during a check after 30 boxes of whisky from a Duster car bearing Delhi registration number near C/D turn, Burail village. The vehicle was impounded. A case under Excise Act has been registered in Sector 34 police station.

7 phones stolen from exam centre’s paking

Chandigarh

Seven mobile phones were stolen from an e-bike parked outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, MHC, Manimajra, while students were taking an exam at the centre. In his complaint, Ranjeet Pathak of Kishangarh village, said his phone, along with six others, was stolen from the boot of his e-bike parked outside the school. The e-bike’s battery had also been stolen. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Panchkula The police on Friday night raided a company’s warehouse in Industrial Area, Panchkula, and seized duplicate clothes of prominent brands. Police said following a tip-off, they conducted a raid at HR Creations and recovered duplicate clothes of Allen Solly and Louis Philippe brands. A case under the Copyright Act was registered.