Chandigarh woman duped of ₹6.5L in online fraud on by swindler posing as insurance agent
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹6.47 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of Bima Lokpal. The complainant, Sonakshi Kapoor, said she got a call from the accused in June last year, to discuss a pending balance amount of an old insurance policy. Upon her insistence, the complainant deposited the money to receive a bonus on a refundable investment, but her money was never returned. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station
Health camp organised in Sector 8
Police chief inspects station
10 booked attacking mining guard in Ambala
10-yr-old boy goes missing
Police registered a kidnapping case after a 10-year-old went missing from Manimajra. The victim’s father said his younger son left the house on March 4, but did not return. The father said his son had travelled alone before to see his mother staying in Delhi. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. Police are going through CCTV footage to trace the victim.
2 held with illicit liquor
Police arrested Abhi Nandan Baghla, 24, and Abhinav, 23, of Fazilka for possessing illicit liquor. The police said the duo was arrested during a check after 30 boxes of whisky from a Duster car bearing Delhi registration number near C/D turn, Burail village. The vehicle was impounded. A case under Excise Act has been registered in Sector 34 police station.
7 phones stolen from exam centre’s paking
Seven mobile phones were stolen from an e-bike parked outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, MHC, Manimajra, while students were taking an exam at the centre. In his complaint, Ranjeet Pathak of Kishangarh village, said his phone, along with six others, was stolen from the boot of his e-bike parked outside the school. The e-bike’s battery had also been stolen. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.
-
Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days. At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7. At 16, majority of Saturday's fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported.
-
Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended Gurdhyan's' life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police. There were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
-
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
-
Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur
Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine's premises on Friday night. The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa. They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics