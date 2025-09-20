Chandigarh: Woman walking her dog molested by neighbour in Sector 56

A routine morning walk turned into a harrowing experience for a 30-year-old woman after a neighbour allegedly molested her in Sector 56. Police registered a case under Sections 74 , 79 , 115(2) and 351(2) of the BNS at the Sector 39 police station. (HT Photo for representation)

An ensuing confrontation with the accused also left the complainant’s husband with multiple injuries.

According to the woman’s complaint to police, she was walking her dog around 8.30 am on September 11.

There, Rajwinder Chand, aged 42, approached her, touched her inappropriately and made obscene remarks.

She further alleged, “I tried calling the 100 helpline, but the call did not connect. I then called up my husband. When he confronted the man, he attacked him and passed lewd comments at me again.”

She claimed that her husband sustained a fractured thumb and internal injuries during the scuffle. He was rushed to hospital by the police after a PCR call was made to 112.

The woman further alleged that since the incident, the accused’s elder brothers had been intimidating her and her husband, leaving her in mental distress and fear to step out alone.

Following her complaint, police registered a case against Rajwinder Chand under Sections 74 (use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to or knowledge that it will outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 39 police station.

As Rajwinder Chand also complained of sustaining injuries in the confrontation, police booked the complainant’s husband for assault as well.