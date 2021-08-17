Chandigarh yoga college principal honoured on I-Day

Government College Of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, principal Sapna Nanda was felicitated by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore for meritorious services and initiatives on Sunday.

To encourage students, staff and yoga enthusiasts to contribute to yoga literature, Nanda launched an annual college magazine Kalash in 2020 and a half-yearly newsletter Yogvritant. On the seventh international day of yoga, she launched an online journal The Yogic Insight.

To sensitise students and faculty about the importance of environment, a Yog Eco Club was started in the college. Moreover, Chandigarh’s first-ever project on solid waste management was inaugurated in the college campus under the clean and green campaign.

Around 120 videos have been uploaded on YouTube and Facebook to spread awareness on yoga and health.

The 7th International Day of Yoga was organised virtually in collaboration with Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) amid all the challenges of Covid pandemic and various initiatives were undertaken during the challenging times of the pandemic the sole purpose to contribute to the well-being of society.