Chandigarh youth held for driving car with fake number plate
The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth for driving a Chevrolet Cruze car with a fake number plate.
Police said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West), was nabbed near a car washing centre in Maloya. He didn’t have any documents for his car. Upon searching the car, police found the original number plate with a Delhi number, which was verified against the car’s chassis number.
Based on this, a case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery), 476 (possessing counterfeit marked material) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station. The accused was arrested and presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.
Officials privy to the matter said Kumar was a history-sheeter, who was arrested in 2020 in a rioting case and in 2021 in a drugs case. Police are verifying whether he owns the vehicle or it was stolen.
Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers
The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops. The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable. They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.
Calcutta HC asks IPS officer Damayanti Sen to supervise 5th Bengal rape probe
The Calcutta high court on Friday told special commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, to oversee the investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 40-year-old woman in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The woman was allegedly gang-raped on April 8 by her brother-in-law and his relative. The court's orders on Friday came during a hearing into a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the case.
Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail
To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society. The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency. A total of 2,000 saplings were planted.
HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week. However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July. Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
Key witness in wife’s murder, man shot dead outside Sonepat court
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife's murder case, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a district complex in Sonepat in broad day light on Friday. The incident took place near lawyers' chamber number 207. The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash, of Mukimpur village in Sonepat's Rai. On July 6 last year, Vijaypal had invited his daughter Kanika to celebrate her birthday the next day.
