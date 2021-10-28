Chandigarh: 600 teachers to vote in PUTA elections

Polling to elect the new executive team of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will be held on Thursday. The results will be declared the same day.

Around 600 varsity teachers are eligible to vote. The polling will take place at the Law Auditorium between 8:30 am and 2:00 pm.

The teachers’ body is seeing a two-cornered contest between the incumbent group led by Mritunjay Kumar and Manu Sharma’s team. Both have promised to focus on the implementation of the seventh pay commission and promotion policy for teachers of the dental institute.

The other key agendas of the Mritunjay-Naura group include the grant of central university status to PU and pension for all. The group has also promised that it will make efforts to ensure that teachers receive all retirement benefits immediately upon their superannuation .

The Manu Sharma-Kashmir Singh group is also vouching for CAS promotions for teachers of dental institute and clearance of cases of counting of past service. They have promised to work on the flexibility in the use of improvement of education funds and central funding for PU.

Two men held for burglary at Sector 39 house

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for stealing ₹40,000 and gold ornaments from a house in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on August 27. The accused have been identified as Shakib, 19, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh, and Ali Mohammed, 30, hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested based on the complaint of Suresh Nagarkoti, a resident of Sector 39. He stated that his mother had left for work at about 8.30am and when she returned at 5.45pm, she found that the house had been broken into and the cash and jewellery had been stolen.

Mohali health dept inspects sweet shops

The food safety team of the health department on Wednesday conducted inspections at various prominent sweets shops in Sector 70, Phase 5, Sohana and Mataur and seized four samples of edibles. District health officer Dr Subash Kumar said that they checked the quality and durability of the sweets and milk. He added that 10-kg stale “pinnis’ were destroyed on the spot at a sweet shop in Mataur. The shopkeepers were directed to maintain hygienic conditions during the manufacturing process and display the expiry date on various sweets. Officials added that necessary steps are being taken to curb adulteration of sweets during the festive season in Mohali district with random and surprise checking all over the district.

MC polls: Youth Cong workers being trained

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chawla inaugurated ”Yuva Kranti”, the two-day Chandigarh Youth Congress state level leadership development workshop, at a hotel here on Wednesday. During the workshop, the city’s youth cadre will be geared up for the upcoming MC polls. Around 70 state office bearers, including training coordinators, are taking part. National in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, Krishna Allavaru, also attended the workshop. Addressing the workshop, he said, “The Chandigarh Youth Congress is going to play a pivotal role. We will ensure the victory of the party and necessary effort will be put by all our activists. The BJP has played and cheated with the people of Chandigarh. Through door-to-door campaigns, we will reach out to the last man and make sure people elect responsible cooperation in the form of Congress government.”

Guv launches documentary on music composer Narula

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched an archival documentary to commemorate the life and work of music composer Kesar Singh Narula and his daughter and singer Jaspinder Narula.The documentary in the form of a compact disc has been created by the Sapta Sindu Forum. Purohit said KS Narula’s death last year was a blow to the Punjabi music fraternity. “When it comes to early Punjabi music in the 1950s and the era of HMV records, then only one music director’s name stands out,” he said. “Narula Saab was a devout Gurbani singer from his childhood. And I appreciate the contribution of his versatile, talented daughter, Jaspinder Narula, who herself is a great artist, for doing such a good job to keep the memory and legacy of her father alive,” said the governor.

Teachers seek implementation of Sixth Pay Scale

The UT Cadre Educational Employees Union met with the recently appointed director of school education, Palika Arora, on Wednesday and discussed various pending issues with her and including implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission for teachers. As per president Swarn Singh Kamboj, other issues included the release of pending salaries of six computer instructors who are facing issues with their contractor hired through the Government e-Marketplace (GEM). Due to issues with their eligibility, many NTT teachers who were recently selected, have also not been appointed which Singh asked to be resolved. The members also asked for more transparency in the transfer policy. Arora said she will look into the demands.

District-level suvidha camp in Mohali on October 29

The Mohali administration will organise a suvidha camp at the district level on October 29 and at sub-division levels on October 28 to facilitate enrolment into government schemes. Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia on Wednesday directed all officials to hold suvidha camps across the district to ensure that people at the grass-roots level benefit from government schemes including five-marla plots for landless citizens, pension schemes and MGNREGA job cards. She said it is an opportunity for people to benefit from several schemes under one roof without visiting different offices. She added that the camps will be a boon for the underprivileged sections as they can avail of several benefits at their doorsteps.

Rajnath Singh in Panchkula today

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Thursday. Singh will inaugurate some technical facilities at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Singh will be at the facility from 11.30 am onwards.