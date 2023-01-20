Chandigarh: 7 shops sealed for flouting single-use plastic ban

As part of its crackdown against single-use plastic, the Chandigarh Estate Office on Thursday sealed seven showrooms and booths located in various parts of the city over the non-payment of challan amount for the use of banned items.

The showrooms and booths are located in Sectors 19, 20, 31 34 and 48. Sharing details, an official said owners of the seven shops and booths were fined ₹5,000 for violating the provisions of the notification issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, by using polythene, but failed to deposit the amount.

The penalty comes in the backdrop of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) intensifying its efforts to curb the pollution caused by single-use plastic by taking action against those using banned single-use plastic products.

The CPCC had earlier in January issued show-cause notices to more than 60 shopkeepers for storing the banned plastic bags and thereon, issued directions to the Estate Office to seal seven violating shops.

In September 2019, the UT administration had banned the use, storage, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items, including cutlery, thermocol or styrofoam cutlery, containers, sealed drinking water glasses, single-use razors, single-use pens, thermocol for decoration purpose and plastic material for decoration purpose such, as wrapping sheets, frills, garland, confetti and plastic ribbons.