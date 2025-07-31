Chandigarh admn eyes cycle tracks in next leg of solar energy push

In a move to further promote solar energy, the Chandigarh administration is now planning to install solar panels along the city’s extensive cycle tracks. With rooftop solar panels already installed on 6,624 government buildings, the administration is now exploring alternative spaces due to the scarcity of new rooftop areas. The proposed model involves building shed-like structures over cycle tracks to support solar panels. (HT File)

Under this initiative, solar panels may be installed on cycle tracks, vacant government land, within compound campuses of institutions, and on 90 buildings owned by the municipal corporation (MC). The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has commissioned a study to assess the feasibility of solar panel installations along the city’s approximately 220 km of cycle tracks.

As per officials, the proposed model involves building shed-like structures over cycle tracks to support the solar panels. However, other structural models are also under discussion. Despite a significant number of rooftop solar installations, the administration is still falling short of its renewable energy targets, prompting the search for new options.

Solar plants have already been installed at locations such as waterworks, Dhanas Lake, and parking areas near the DC Mall. With limited viable rooftop spaces left, the administration now views cycle tracks as a promising option for expanding solar infrastructure.

Plan to install solar panels on 90 MC buildings

The environment department also plans to utilise vacant land where no developmental work has taken place, along with large parking lots, to install solar panels. Rooftop and shed-based solar panels are under consideration for these spaces. Director of the environment department, Saurabh Kumar, stated that approval has been sought to install solar panels on 90 buildings owned by Chandigarh MC, and other feasible locations are being explored as well. He said that the ultimate goal is to meet Chandigarh’s entire electricity demand through renewable energy sources by 2030.

15-fold growth in renewable energy in 11 years

CREST’s sustained efforts over the past decade have significantly increased UT’s solar power generation capacity. From a modest 5.31 MW in 2014–15, Chandigarh’s renewable energy capacity has surged nearly 15-fold, reaching 78.85 MW in 2024–25.