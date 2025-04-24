Chandigarh admn reclaims 250-crore land by razing Sanjay Colony

The Chandigarh administration resolutely reclaimed its prime land worth ₹250 crore after demolishing Sanjay Colony, an illegal slum cluster in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Wednesday. The bulldozers got rolling around 7 am and the entire illegal colony, housing around 1,800 shanties, was brought down by 12 pm. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Driven by its “Slum-Free City” campaign, the administration, backed by heavy police presence, launched the demolition early in the morning at 7.

Within hours, bulldozers flattened thousands of shanties/jhuggies, leaving behind heaps of rubble—and stories of displacement. Most of the colony’s occupants had begun removing their belongings before the bulldozers arrived.

The prized government land had been illegally occupied by around 5,000 dwellers, living in 1,500-1,800 shanties/jhuggis, as per officials from the UT Estate Office. Armed with eight earthmovers, it took the Estate Office nearly five hours to bring down the slum cluster.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The colony was built on government land without authorisation. Despite multiple notices, the encroachments continued to expand. The drive was carried out following due legal process. The residents’ documents were scrutinised, but none of them was found eligible for rehabilitation. Hence, as per plan, demolitions were undertaken and we were able to reclaim the land. The procedure went smoothly. We have started the procedure to fence the land and the rubble will be cleared soon.”

Sanjay Colony cropped up in Industrial Area in 2004. The area was surveyed in 2006 for rehabilitation under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme. At the time, 242 dwelling units were found which were taken up for rehabilitation upon fulfilment of other conditions of the scheme. However, over the years, many other illegal occupants encroached upon the government land.

The plan to demolish the colony initially started in mid-2022, but after pleas from the residents of Janta Colony, Sector 25-D, and Sanjay Colony, the high court stayed demolition proceedings. The exercise in 2022 was being carried out under a drive of making the city completely slum-free, initiated after the successful demolition of Colony Number 4 at Industrial Area, Phase 1, wherein 2,500 shanties were removed and more than 65-acre land worth ₹2,000 crore was recovered in May 2022.

Last week, after the stay was vacated, the administration gave a week’s notice to residents of the colony to vacate the land. Despite the scale of displacement, officials said no dweller qualifies for rehabilitation under the central government’s Affordable Rental Housing Scheme. According to estate officials, a last-chance documentation camp was held last week, where only around 20 residents submitted their documents. However, all were declared ineligible after scrutiny.

Homeless, hopeless: Displaced slum-dwellers brace for life ahead

As the bulldozers rolled, the colony dwellers scrambled to collect whatever belongings they could, from furniture to other valuables.

Women wept over lost kitchens and elderly residents sat dazed, watching their homes reduced to rubble. Residents said they were given little warning. While notices had been issued in the past, many hoped for a resolution or rehabilitation plan. Instead, they now face an uncertain future, with no immediate shelter.

Reena Devi, 36, who lived in Sanjay Colony since 2004, after relocating from Colony Number 4, said, “We have nowhere to go. I, along with my four children, had gone to my native village in Lucknow, when my neighbours told me that our houses will be demolished. We headed back and when I reached on Wednesday, the drive had already started. All of our valuables are gone and we are now sitting with empty hands and nowhere to go. I work as a cook in a nearby house and my husband is a labourer. With limited income, we can’t rent expensive houses in Chandigarh.”

A rickshaw puller, Salman, had also been living in Sanjay Colony since 2005, with his family—mother, wife and four kids. “All documents, including biometrics, were in my mother’s name, who died last year. Despite showing all documents to the administration, we were denied housing under the Union government scheme. I have now rented a room in Hallomajra at ₹3,700 per month, but the owners have already asked us to look for other accommodation.”

Usha Tewari, another resident of the colony, said, “I have been living here since 2004, with all documents such as voter identity card, biometrics and others, but was not considered for rehabilitation under the housing scheme. I am working in a nearby shopping mall and with a mere ₹15,000 salary, I cannot afford to rent a house and spend on daily transportation. Administration must provide houses to those residents who have the document proofs.”

Janta Colony next on UT’s target

After Sanjay Colony, the UT administration will now focus on clearing out Janta Colony in Sector 25, which is spread over 10 acres of government land with around 2,500 shanties.

After Colony Number 4, it is considered the biggest slum area in the city, estimated to be home to more than 10,000 people. The colony stands on government land worth around ₹350 crore, which has been earmarked for a dispensary, a primary school, a community centre and a shopping area.