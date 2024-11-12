Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Age of ‘minor victim’ remains unproven in court, seven let off

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 12, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The Chandigarh court found that the complainant’s claim of being a 15-year-old minor could not be substantiated

A local court on Monday acquitted seven individuals in a case involving a minor’s rape, child marriage and dowry demand, after the prosecution failed to prove key charges, notably the complainant’s age.

The DNA of complainant’s infant also did not match with her husband, leading to dropping of rape charge. (iStock)
The DNA of complainant’s infant also did not match with her husband, leading to dropping of rape charge. (iStock)

The court found that the complainant’s claim of being a 15-year-old minor could not be substantiated. Further, DNA evidence revealed that her infant was fathered by another man, Gulab Singh, with whom she was having an affair. As a result, the charges against the girl’s husband, in-laws and parents were dropped.

The court acquitted the complainant’s husband Ranjeet Thakur, his father Bijender Thakur, mother Kala Devi, brother-in-law Nand Kishore, complainant’s parents Narayan Thakur and Ratan Devi, and also Gulab Singh.

As per the prosecution, a call was received on the Child Helpline number in February 2020 about a minor girl being found at the Chandigarh railway station. The girl was then lodged at a Sector-15 shelter home.

The girl, claiming to be 15 years old then, had lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, claiming that she was pregnant and her in-laws had been beating her for dowry.

But the prosecution did not pursue the verification of her age through bone ossification tests, said defence counsel Pradeep Kumar. “It was found that the girl ran away from her native village as she was having an affair with another person. She then cooked up the entire story and got her husband and in laws booked in a case of rape and child marriage,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //