Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment team forced to retreat amid protests by Faidan village residents

{Anti-encroachment drive} Residents of Faidan village arguing with sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nitish Singla (in blue shirt). (HT Photo)

High drama prevailed at Faidan village in Chandigarh on Monday as an anti-encroachment team from the UT Estate Office arrived to demolish around 20 houses built outside the Lal Dora limits.

The anti-encroachment team, equipped with eight bulldozers and accompanied by UT and MC officials, faced stiff resistance, as villagers sat in front of the machines.

Amid the strong protest, the team had to retreat without conducting the demolition drive.

Lal Dora refers to an extension of village habitation, originally marked by tying a red thread as a boundary. These areas can be used by villagers for non-agricultural purposes, such as keeping livestock. Any construction on agricultural land beyond this boundary is deemed illegal by the administration.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nitish Singla said, “We have been issuing notices to them for the past eight months and hearings have been ongoing for the last three months. A final notice was issued six weeks ago. Therefore, we decided to proceed with the demolition drive on Monday. However, the protesters did not allow us to carry out the operation. We have given them a 10-day deadline, following which the illegal structures will be razed.”

The anti-encroachment team arrived at 6 am and the protests against the action continued until noon.

Area earmarked for water pipeline

According to officials, the area is earmarked under the Amrit Yojana for laying a water pipeline. Around 20 houses fall within the pipeline’s alignment, necessitating the demolition of structures outside the Lal Dora. Over 5,000 houses in the area reportedly fall outside the Lal Dora limits, and the administration considers these constructions illegal.

Senior deputy mayor Kuljit Singh questioned the action, asking why the land had not been acquired if the pipeline project was necessary. “It is a private land and the administration cannot carry out the demolition drive unless it is acquired,” he contended.

Nominated councillor Satinder Sidhu accused the UT administration of high-handedness, terming its action a form of dictatorship. “The villagers are being unfairly targeted. We will not allow any demolition in any village,” he asserted.

Encroachments removed in Sector-26 market

An anti-encroachment drive was also carried out in the Sector-26 market, where temporary tarpaulins installed by shopkeepers outside their showrooms were removed. Additionally, 100 shanties and over 10 dry fruit vendors were evicted. This action was taken following an appeal by the Market Committee. Inspectors Kalyan and Anil Narad were present during the operation.