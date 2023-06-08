Chandigarh: Body cameras mandatory for Sector-26 grain market panel staff, supervisors

The staff of the market committee, mandi supervisors and other officials at the Grain Market, Sector 26, will now be equipped with body cameras to monitor sanitation, encroachment and market fee collection, said secretary of state agriculture marketing board, Rupesh Kumar, on Wednesday. Administrator and market committee were also directed to listen the grievances of the people working in the market, and to take action for redressal of their grievances. (HT File)

“It is mandatory for the market committee staff deputed in the mandi, mandi supervisors, auction recorders, gate keepers and e-NAM staff to wear body cameras during duty hours. The cameras will be arranged by the market committee within 15 days,” he added.

Issuing directions, the secretary said, “All entries of the agricultural produce containing the relevant details should be recorded in the registers at all the entry/exit gates on a 24x7 basis and the staff be deputed by the committee. These entries to be made subsequently through the app, as and when the app is developed.”

The order further mentioned that the administrator, market committee, will visit the mandi at least twice a week, and submit a comparative report regarding arrival, market fee collection along with ground report on sanitation work, and encroachments to the board secretary.

