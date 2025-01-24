Chandigarh: Car driver stopped at naka fires gunshots at cops, flees

In a brazen act, a car driver opened fire at police personnel after being stopped at a check post in the densely populated EWS Colony in Sector 38-A on Thursday evening, before speeding away. The audacious act was captured on CCTV cameras in the bustling residential street. (HT)

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station, involving personnel from the District Crime Cell. Multiple shots were fired, but the police personnel escaped unhurt.

The dramatic sequence began when constable Pradeep from the Sector 39 police station set up a routine blockade near the EWS Colony in Sector 38A, an area bustling with families and local residents.

The security measures were part of heightened vigilance ahead of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, a Maruti Suzuki Fronx car approached the checkpoint at high speed, drawing cops’ suspicion.

As constable Pradeep signalled the driver to stop, the car sped away, but halted momentarily to drop off a passenger in a nearby lane. Acting swiftly, Pradeep apprehended the accomplice, but the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

The car driver, upon realising his accomplice had been caught, reversed the car at an alarming speed, attempting to run over constable Pradeep in the narrow, residential street. A constable from the District Crime Cell, stationed nearby, rushed to assist. Together, they managed to temporarily restrain the car driver.

But while being questioned, the driver suddenly retrieved a pistol from the vehicle, prompting the assisting constable to run for his life. The driver fired one shot in the air from the car window, creating panic in the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

The driver proceeded to step out of the car, pointing the firearm audaciously at the fleeing cop. He then fired four more shots, one directly aimed at the constable. The bullet narrowly missed its target as the constable ducked to safety and ran from the spot. Amid the chaos, the driver and his accomplice sped away in the car.

Accused suspected to be drug dealers

Police suspect the assailants may be linked to drug peddling activities, as the EWS Colony in Sector 38 has recently been under the scanner for its connections to drug trade. The area has seen multiple crackdowns on drug networks in recent months, with several arrests made.

Police investigations also revealed that the car is registered in Ludhiana. A team has been despatched to track the vehicle owner and identify the suspects. A case under the Arms Act and attempt to murder has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.