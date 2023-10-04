Chandigarh: Challan filed against ex-deputy mayor’s brother, scrap dealer in 3-lakh graft case

Two months after two men were arrested on July 31 for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh on behalf of two Chandigarh Police cops, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet against them. Among the chargesheeted duo is Manish Dubey (in picture), brother of BJP leader and former Chandigarh deputy mayor Anil Dubey; and Anil Kumar, alias Kuki, a scrap dealer. (HT Photo)

Among the chargesheeted duo is Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, brother of BJP leader and former Chandigarh deputy mayor Anil Dubey; and Anil Kumar, alias Kuki, a scrap dealer.

The challan against them has been filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7, 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Manish is a resident of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh, and Kuki of Sector 16, Panchkula.

CBI has mentioned in the chargesheet that further investigation is open qua the role of constable Pawan and inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, as the former is absconding and has not joined the investigation.

Manish and Kuki were caught red-handed from Industrial Area while accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh from the complainant, while Pawan had managed to flee. Inspector HS Sekhon, in-charge of operation cell, Chandigarh Police, was transferred to the police lines in Sector 26, pending probe.

The complainant, Deepak of Ram Darbar, had approached CBI, alleging that constable Pawan and inspector HS Sekhon had sought ₹7 lakh from him not to nominate him in an extortion case, wherein the operation cell had arrested five men, including gangster Deepu Banur, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sought bribe not to name complainant in extortion case

In his complaint to CBI, Deepak, who runs a chicken shop in Ram Darbar, alleged that on July 22, some cops came to his shop and told him that inspector HS Sekhon had called him to the operation cell in Sector 26.

On accompanying the cops, Deepak met constable Pawan and Sekhon, who questioned him about his association with Mani Topi, one of the accused arrested in the extortion case.

As Deepak revealed that Mani was his childhood friend, Pawan and Sekhon told him that they had recovered a chat that proved his criminal involvement with Mani. Offering to exclude his name from the FIR, the two cops demanded a bribe of ₹7 lakh.

Deepak alleged he was detained in the operation cell overnight, before being let go on July 23, with a warning to pay ₹5 lakh soon.

On July 27, he got a call from Manish, who claimed that his friend Kuki was friends with Sekhon and Pawan, and will save him from getting named in the extortion case.

Manish and Kuki took him to the operation cell on July 29, where Pawan again threatened him in front of Sekhon to pay ₹5 lakh or be jailed, Deepak alleged.

He claimed that Manish repeatedly pressured him over WhatsApp calls to pay ₹5 lakh to the cops, following which he approached CBI on July 29.

After verification of the complaint, CBI laid a trap on July 31 and arrested Manish and Kuki while accepting ₹3 lakh on behalf of Pawan.

CBI contests accused’s bail pleas

In response to bail applications filed by both Manish and Kuki, CBI informed the court that investigation was pending qua Chandigarh Police officials and constable Pawan was yet to be arrested, so they must not be released on bail. The court adjourned the case and listed it for October 7.

