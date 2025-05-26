Chandigarh: Cop removing illegal cart in Sector 22 assaulted, 3 siblings booked

Two brothers and their sister were booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer and obstructing him from performing his duty during an anti-encroachment operation near Shastri Market in Sector 22-C on Saturday evening. Two of the siblings also reportedly manhandled the cop and tore at his uniform in front of the gathered crowd. (HT File)

According to the FIR registered at the Sector 17 police station, ASI Lakhvir Singh, posted at the Sector-22 police post, along with constables Sandeep Kumar and Sanjay, was on patrolling duty around 5.40 pm.

Following the instructions of senior officers, they began removing illegal street vendors near Shastri Market.

During the operation, the police team found two hearing and speech-impaired men—Rinku, 40, and his brother Raj Kumar, 32, both residents of Mauli Jagran—selling fruits on a cart placed on the footpath. The fruit cart was obstructing public movement, and when they asked the men to vacate the spot, they refused to comply, the ASI stated in his complaint.

“As we tried to take possession of their belongings, the duo began to argue. Despite repeated warnings, they continued to resist,” Singh stated.

To de-escalate the situation, the officers began escorting the brothers to the nearby police beat box in Sector 22-C.

However, things turned violent when the duo’s sister, identified as Meena, 45, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, reached the spot and allegedly slapped the ASI. The two men also reportedly manhandled the officer and tore at his uniform in front of the gathered crowd.

Soon after, additional police personnel, including ASI Surender Singh, reached the scene along with lady constable Annu and brought the situation under control. All three accused were taken into custody.

Based on the ASI’s complaint and on-ground verification, a case was registered under Sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.