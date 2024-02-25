Chandigarh: Drug addicts behind spate of snatchings nabbed

The Sector 36 police have busted a gang of snatchers active in Chandigarh, with the arrest of two drug addicts. The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

As many as 13 snatched mobile phones have been recovered from the duo, Soyab, alias Golu, a resident of Sector 45, and Beerkha Bahadur, alias Chhotu. Both were drug addicts and committed snatchings in the wee hours to fulfil their need of drugs, said police.

The arrests came following a probe into a snatching case from February 22. The victim, Daleep Parsad, of Sector 47 had reported that a motorcycle-borne man snatched his mobile phone on the Sector 35/43 dividing road.

Following his complaint, police laid a barrier on the Sector 43 road and nabbed Soyab, who was identified by the victim.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with his friend Beerkha, had also snatched a mobile phone near the Sector 43 apni mandi. Further questioning led to the recovery of a total of 13 mobile phones, said police.

Police said the accused would borrow motorcycles from their friends, and thereafter target pedestrians and cyclists to snatch their mobile phones.

Youth held for snatching phones at knifepoint

A 25-year-old man who had been snatching mobile phones at knifepoint has also landed in police net. Identified as Sunil, he is a resident of Ram Darbar, said police. His latest victim was Ritika, who also lives in Ram Darbar. In her complaint, she said she was headed to work at Nexus Elante Mall around 6.40 am on January 20, when a youth snatched her mobile phone at knifepoint and fled.

Roadside vendor’s phone snatched in Pinjore

Panchkula A man fled on foot after snatching a roadside vendor’s mobile phone near Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore past Friday midnight.

In his complaint, Raju, hailing from Rajasthan, told the police that he made and sold brooms near Yadavindra Gardens, and lived in a hutment nearby.

He was attending a phone call around 1 am, when a man came from behind and snatched his mobile phone, before fleeing. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.