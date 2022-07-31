Chandigarh: Duo nabbed for trying to steal cash from Sector-47 ATM

Two men who tried to break into an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) in Sector 47 a week ago have landed in police net.

The accused have been identified as Shezad, 29, and Pardeep, 27, both residents of Ram Darbar.

Neel Mani, the branch manager of SBI, Sector 32, had told the police that on the intervening night between July 24 and July 25, two men broke the ATM’s chest door at Booth Number 14, Sector 47, and tried to steal the cash. But they fled as the alarm started ringing.

There were approximately ₹26 lakh in the chest of the ATM, Mani had told the police. On his complaint, a case under Sections 380 (theft), 457 (trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station on Friday.

With the help of the ATM’s CCTV footage that captured both accused, police first arrested Shehzad on Friday. During his questioning, he revealed his accomplice’s name, following which Pardeep was also arrested on Saturday. Police said both men were unemployed and alcoholics.