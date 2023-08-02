Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s hepatology dept

Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s hepatology dept

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 02, 2023 04:42 AM IST

According to PGIMER authorities, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit in a computer placed in the chamber; the computer, printer, microscope and records were gutted.

A fire broke out in the chamber of the head of the hepatology department at PGIMER on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the chamber of the head of the hepatology department. (HT Photo)

The office is located on the fifth floor of the Research Block A. No one was injured in the incident that took place around 8.30 am.

The security department was alerted after smoke began emerging from the room. Security personnel forced open the room’s lock and doused the fire in 20 minutes. Entry of employees was stopped in the block during the operation.

According to hospital authorities, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit in a computer placed in the chamber. The computer, printer, microscope and records were gutted.

