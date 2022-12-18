Chandigarh: Former domestic help booked for theft at Sector-33 house

Police have booked a former domestic help for stealing ₹1.5 lakh in cash and multiple gold and diamond ornaments from her employers’ house in Sector 33.

Police said the accused, Dibika Kalandi, resident of Nayagaon, had quit the job in July.

In her complaint, Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, daughter of former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, said Dibika worked at her house for around a year before she left the job on July 13. She said Dibika used to clean her personal closet, where she stored her gold ornaments.

In November, before the wedding of her niece, she opened the closet for the jewellery, but found it missing. As Dibika was the only person who had access to the almirah, she accused her of stealing the ornaments, including two sets of gold necklace and earrings, a bracelet, a maang tikka, a set of diamond necklace and earrings, a string of pearls, along with earrings. She also accused the help of stealing ₹1.5 lakh in cash and two Pashmina shawls.

Acting on her complaint, police booked Dibika under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. Further investigation to arrest her is underway.