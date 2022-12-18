Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Former domestic help booked for theft at Sector-33 house

Chandigarh: Former domestic help booked for theft at Sector-33 house

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 05:23 AM IST

House owner Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, daughter of former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, said the domestic help worked at her house for around a year before she left the job on July 13

Police have booked the domestic help under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. (i Stock Photo)
Police have booked the domestic help under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. (i Stock Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked a former domestic help for stealing 1.5 lakh in cash and multiple gold and diamond ornaments from her employers’ house in Sector 33.

Police said the accused, Dibika Kalandi, resident of Nayagaon, had quit the job in July.

In her complaint, Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, daughter of former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, said Dibika worked at her house for around a year before she left the job on July 13. She said Dibika used to clean her personal closet, where she stored her gold ornaments.

In November, before the wedding of her niece, she opened the closet for the jewellery, but found it missing. As Dibika was the only person who had access to the almirah, she accused her of stealing the ornaments, including two sets of gold necklace and earrings, a bracelet, a maang tikka, a set of diamond necklace and earrings, a string of pearls, along with earrings. She also accused the help of stealing 1.5 lakh in cash and two Pashmina shawls.

Acting on her complaint, police booked Dibika under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. Further investigation to arrest her is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out