Chandigarh: GCE unveils aromatic garden as part of Swacchata Pakhwada

As part of the ongoing Swacchta Pakhwada from January 16 to 31, the income tax department, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, carried out a tree plantation drive and inaugurated an aromatic garden on the campus on Monday. Chief guest Amrapalli Das, principal chief commissioner of income tax, north western region, Chandigarh, inaugurating the event by planting the first sapling. (HT Photo)

The parijat eco club, vada club and the NSS cell of the college organised the event.

The chief guest was Amrapalli Das, principal chief commissioner of income tax, north western region, Chandigarh. She commenced the event by planting the first sapling (Champa Machelia). In her presidential address, Das shared that the civic responsibility cast upon every citizen in the matter of clean, healthy and sustainable living.

She emphasised that all government and non-government bodies must take the responsibility with enthusiasm to actively participate, and contribute in creating a better, brighter, healthier, safer and more harmonious world ahead.

The guests of honour were N Jayasankar, Vivek Nangia, Garima Singh, Rohit Sharma and Tarundeep Kaur from the income tax department.

The special guests were actress Samaira Sandhu, brand ambassador of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Chandigarh administration, and vada club nodal officer Prabhjot Atwal. Principal Sapna Nanda extended a formal welcome to the guests.

Further, “tree man” Rahul Mahajan, founder of Organic Sharing Foundation, collaborated in the plantation drive by providing more than 100 plants. Five plants each of Champa Machelia and Tej Patta were planted by the chief guest, special guests and invitees to inaugurate the aromatic garden. Further, 100 plants of Ficus Benjamina were planted by the officials of the income tax department, the social welfare department, volunteers and faculty members of the college.

College’s gardeners Jai Ram, Mewa Singh, Bhullar Ram and Kirpal were honoured by the chief guest for their dedication in maintaining cleanliness and greenery.

Ravneet Chawla, programme officer, in-charge NSS, vada club, and Ravinder Kumar, in-charge, parijat eco club, along with NSS student president Shivam Jha hosted the programme.