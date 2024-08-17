Chandigarh gears up to enforce central guidelines for coaching centres

Seven months after the Union ministry of education issued guidelines for regulation of coaching centres on January 16, the UT education secretary, with the approval of the UT administrator, has appointed UT director, school education, as the competent authority for implementation of these guidelines. To discuss the procedure towards effective implementation of the guidelines, a meeting has been called on August 22. Representatives of the UT administration, the Chandigarh municipal corporation and even Panjab University have been called. (HT Photo)

While the guidelines were adopted partly when they were issued, enforcement and penalties were pending for want of a competent authority who was to be notified by the administration.

As per the education department, Chandigarh now has become the first in the country to appoint a competent authority.

The development comes close on the heels of the July 27 mishap, where three civil services aspirants drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. UT officials however said this notification was not connected with that incident.

Penalties in place

The director, school education (DSE) will have the power of civil courts. Thus, the authority can accept evidence through affidavit, enforce production of records and award cost. In case of violation of any terms and conditions, penalty of ₹25,000 will be imposed for first offence, ₹1 lakh for second offence and registration will be revoked in case of subsequent offence.

Later on August 23, a meeting with branch heads of 15 major coaching centres of the city has been called by the DSE.

DSE Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We hope to complete the registration of the eligible centres by October-end. UT will recognise the coaching centres who apply for three years, rest will not be allowed to operate.”

What do the guidelines say

A coaching centre should have at least 50 students enrolled in it

Such centres will need to be registered with the UT administration, each branch separately

Students below 16 years of age cannot be enrolled

Enrolment should only be after secondary school examinations

Minimum space of 1 square metre per student mandatory in classrooms

Details about the qualifications of the tutors, course duration, hostel facilities, fees, easy exit policy, number of students so far and those who have finally succeeded in getting admission in higher education institutes must be mentioned on the centre’s website

An undertaking must be given that classes will not be held during school hours

Fees and number of students to be enrolled per class should be displayed in a prospectus and cannot be increased during the course

Fire safety and building safety codes must be adhered to

The coaching centre should be disabled friendly, ventilated with sufficient lighting, have safe drinking water and be equipped with separate toilets for males and females

Weekly off is mandatory for students and faculty with no assessment or test on that day

Students shouldn’t attend more than five hours of classes a day. Classes for co-curricular activities should also be organised

Results of assessment tests cannot be made public

Support of counsellors and psychologists must be provided

Batch segregation on academic performance is not permitted

Batches will be formed on the basis of admission and should not be changed till the completion of the course.