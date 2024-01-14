Chandigarh: Govt teachers suspended for sharing inappropriate content on official WhatsApp group

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The UT education department has suspended two teachers of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Karsan Ram Darbar, for sharing inappropriate and objectionable content on the school’s official WhatsApp group.

Furthermore, a show-cause notice has been issued to the officiating in-charge and principal of the school.

The incident occurred in November last year, when a fine arts teacher and a social studies teacher, who also holds the position of senior vice-president in the UT Cadre Employees Union, exchanged objectionable words during a heated argument on the WhatsApp group.

The issue was resolved with the intervention of other teachers. But on Friday, an anonymous complaint reached UT director school education Harsuhinder Brar, who said, “Both teachers have been suspended and the principal has been issued a show-cause notice.”

According to sources, during the incident, Sangeeta Gulati was serving as the principal, but was transferred the same day. Currently, the school is under the officiating charge of senior teacher Sukhbir Kaur, while the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 47, has assumed additional responsibility of the school.

