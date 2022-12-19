Chandigarh: Gurukul Global cagers bag Youth State Basketball Championship boys’ title

Riding high on impressive performances, Gurukul Global School, IT Park, Manimajra, outplayed hosts New Public School (NPS), Sector 18, in the boys’ final of the Youth State Basketball Championship held at NPS, Sector 18, on Sunday.

The main scorer for winners was Gaurav who netted 52 points. In the girls’ final, NPS-18 beat Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, by 48-34 to take the crown. Tarushi netted 20 points for the winning team.

Manishi crowned U-40 badminton champ

Panchkula Playing in the women’s singles U-40 final, top seed Manishi Singh from Chhattisgarh defeated Rajasthan’s Sulochana by 21-10, 21- 10 to walk away with the title on the concluding day of the Maharaja Agrasen All India Prize Money Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday. In the women’s singles U-50 final, Sunita Singh from Haryana beat Chandigarh’s Seema Saini 21-11, 21-16 to emerge as champion. In the women’s singles U-45 final, Urvashi Thapa beat Rinku 21-19, 21-9 to take the crown. In the men’s U-50 final, Anil Srivastava beat Konal Malik 21-13, 21-15. In the men’s U-40 men’s doubles’ final, Lakhwinder Pal Singh and Varun Sharma drubbed Parag and Swapnil 21-9, 21-11.

Chandigarh Urban Festival concludes

Chandigarh Around 1,000 participants participated in the fun run and cycle rally on the final day of the Chandigarh Urban Festival on Sunday. As many as 2,000 sky lanterns were released to send the message of harmony, peace, tranquillity and togetherness. The final of the T10 cricket tournament was played between Advocates XI and Gabriel Cricket Club.

Residents walk for gender equality at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh Carrying placards, people from different walks of life participated in the ‘walk for gender equality’ at the Sukhna Lake on Sunday. The Panjab University’s department-cum-centre for women’s studies and development in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh organised the walk. The walkers included faculty members, research scholars and students from different departments of the varsity as well as senate members. They were joined by senior lawyers, members of civil society, NCC cadets, as well as a retired naval officer.

Students performing at the annual function of Chitkara International School, Panchkula, on Sunday. (HT)

Chitkara Int’l School organises annual function

Panchkula Chitkara International School organised its first annual function here on Sunday. Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta was the chief guest. For its first annual function, the school exhibited an array of spices from around the world such as mixed spices, paprika, nutmeg, black pepper, cardamom, saffron, asafoetida, carom seeds, oregano, and turmeric. Students from kindergarten to Class 8 elucidated the benefits of the spices.

Ex-Vivek High Association holds annual party

Chandigarh The annual homecoming party of Ex-Vivek High Association, better known as EVA, took place at a hotel in Sector 34. The alumni of Vivek High School, Sector 38, were seen rekindling old memories with their classmates, seniors and teachers.

₹10 lakh stolen from cement shop in Mohali

Mohali Cash worth ₹10 lakh was stolen from a cement shop in Nayagaon on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, police said. According to the shop owner, Praveen Goel, his shop is located under his house in Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon. On Friday, he left the money in the cash counter, but found it missing the next morning. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Nayagaon police station.

Hotel owner caught with 21 gm heroin

Chandigarh The operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a hotel owner after finding 21 gm heroin in his possession near the Sector-52 petrol pump. Police said the accused, Dishant Garg, 20, of Kajheri village ran KD Hotel in the village and had been supplying drugs to his customers. He was arrested following a probe into the recovery of 267 gm heroin from a Jhajjar resident on December 15. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station. In another case, police arrested Pawan Kumar, 35, of Amritsar with 2 kg ganja. He was nabbed near the CTU workshop in Raipur Kalan. A case under NDPS Act was registered in Mauli Jagran police station on December 17.