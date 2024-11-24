Chandigarh: Home tutor answers ‘CBI’ phone call, loses 51 lakh

Posing as sleuths from the Mumbai Police and CBI, fraudsters duped a Dadumajra resident of ₹51 lakh of his hard-earned savings. The victim, Harinath Singh, who is in his 50s, runs tuition classes from home, said police. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Harinath Singh, who is in his 50s, runs tuition classes from home, said police.

In his complaint to police, Harinath said he received a phone call informing him that a SIM card, issued in his name in Mumbai using his Aadhaar card, was linked to numerous fraudulent activities, leading to seven complaints and one FIR against him.

To “resolve the matter”, the caller connected him to a “Mumbai Police officer”.

The supposed officer stated that Harinath’s name had been linked to a major money laundering case involving one Naresh Goyal. According to the fraudster, a Canara Bank account had been opened in Harinath’s name, where transactions amounting to ₹6.8 crore had taken place.

Harinath said he was accused of earning a 10% commission on these transactions, totaling ₹6.8 lakh. He was then connected to someone posing as a CBI officer, who threatened him with immediate arrest if he did not comply. He was told he must not disclose the matter to anyone, not even his family, as it was a “confidential investigation”. Under this fear, he followed the fraudster’s instructions to remain on a video call for continuous guidance.

To validate his “assets”, Harinath was told to consolidate his funds, including FDs, bank balances and investments, and transfer the total amount to a specified RBI account for verification purposes. Harinath was assured that if his funds were proven clean, they would be returned.

Between October 4 and October 22, 2024, Harinath made multiple transactions, transferring his savings, believing he was cooperating with an official investigation.

After these transactions, the fraudsters claimed that Harinath’s funds had been investigated and cleared. However, they then demanded an additional ₹2 lakh to “cancel an FIR” lodged against him. Harinath said he paid ₹88,000, only to be asked for further amounts for various “fees” and “NOCs”.

When he could no longer pay, he finally approached the police on October 24, worried that he had been conned. Subsequently, a case under Sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 338, 336, 340 and 61 of the BNS was registered at the Cyber police station.