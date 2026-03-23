Chandigarh: Improving access to specialised paediatric liver care in focus at PGI meet

The paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology division at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) inaugurated the two-day Monothematic Conference on Paediatric Cholestasis and the fourth Prof Saroj Mehta Memorial Oration on Sunday. Children aged between 1.5 and 9 years, who have undergone successful treatment, were honoured for their courage and recovery on Day 1 of the conference. (HT Photo)

The conference focuses on growing clinical demands of the division that annually handles over 15,000 OPD patients, over 1,000 IPD patients and does around 3,000 endoscopic procedures.

Experts from India and abroad are taking part in discussions on key challenges in paediatric cholestatic liver diseases, where bile flow from the liver is slowed, blocked or impaired.

According to Dr Sadhna Lal, head of the division, the conference places special emphasis on biliary atresia (bile ducts are blocked or missing), a major unresolved issue in India, along with other forms of paediatric cholestasis diseases. The aim is to strengthen expertise and improve access to specialised care.

Apart from the scientific sessions, young patients were also felicitated during the event. Children aged between 1.5 and 9 years, who have undergone successful treatment, were honoured for their courage and recovery.

Among them was a six-year-old girl who underwent a successful liver transplant for biliary atresia, and a seven-year-old who is doing well after treatment for primary sclerosing cholangitis (inflammation, scarring and narrowing of the bile ducts). Their journeys highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care and long-term follow-up.

“It is our duty as paediatric hepatologists and gastroenterologists to remember that we are treating children. Beyond medical care, we must ensure they are able to live well and integrate into society,” said Dr Lal. She added that paediatricians played a crucial role in ensuring a healthier adult population in the future.