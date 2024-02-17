Chandigarh: Inspector couple in dock for disproportionate assets

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Chandigarh Police inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and his wife, Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, also an inspector with the UT police, for amassing wealth more than their known sources of income. Inspector Harinder is currently posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh Police, while his wife, inspector Paramjit, is attached with the traffic police. (HT Photo)

Sleuths of the probe agency raided the couple’s Sector 36 residence on Friday afternoon in connection with the FIR and carried out extensive searches. Another property, belonging to Harinder’s brother, was also raided, CBI sources said.

While no arrest has been made, CBI will be checking the bank accounts and two lockers of the inspectors on Saturday as part of the probe. Two to three more people have been named in the FIR.

Harinder is currently posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh Police, while his wife, Paramjit, is attached with the traffic police.

A CBI official said, “We have lodged an FIR against inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and his wife, inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, in a disproportionate assets case.”

Sources said CBI had reliable information that the couple had collected illegitimate wealth in the form of movable and immovable assets.

Harinder, former in-charge of UT police’s operations cell, was last year also asked to join CBI investigation into a ₹3-lakh bribery case against three persons — constable Pawan Kumar, brother of BJP leader Anil Dubey, Manish Dubey alias Babloo, and Anil Kumar Kuki, a scrap dealer.

Harinder had back then appeared before the investigation agency at CBI zonal headquarters in Sector 30. He was questioned for around two-and-a-half hours separately and again in the presence of the accused. However, nothing was found that could lead to his involvement in the case and he was given a clean chit.

From multi-faceted talent to legal troubles

Having also served as the station house officer of the Sarangpur police station, inspector Harinder, known for his flamboyant lifestyle within and outside the police force, has also dabbled in acting, modelling and body building, all with the permission of Chandigarh Police.

He made his acting debut in 2017 with the Hindi movie “Narayan”. He won several medals at national-level body building championships, and also represented India at World Police and Fire Games held at Los Angeles, USA, in 2017, ranking fourth.

In 2019, he won a bronze medal in men’s physique category at the America Amateur Olympia 2019 body building competition in Los Angeles. He also remained a show-stopper at various modelling events across India.