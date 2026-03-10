Chandigarh: Is this really March? Temp hits 33.2°C just nine days in

The city’s maximum temperature continues to climb, going up to 33.2°C on Monday, 6.9 degrees above normal and highest so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Students sipping water to beat the heat at Panjab University on a sunny Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While the maximum temperature had gone up to 35.1°C in March in 2024 and 2025, it had only gone up to only 32.4°C in March in 2023. Interestingly, most of the heat records of March in these years were recorded in the last week of the month, while this year, comparable temperatures are being witnessed in just the first 10 days of the month.

In fact, on March 9 in 2025, the maximum temperature was only 29.6°C, 3.6 degrees above normal.

Speaking about the rising mercury, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The heat spell is a result of prolonged dry and sunny weather in the city. As there were no active spells of rain in the start of this month and in the previous month, the temperature was able to increase above normal.”

Rain relief on the cards

However, some relief from the heat is around the corner. As per initial forecasts by IMD, a new Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region over the weekend, which could bring along some rain. The showers will help bring down the temperature, which has stayed over 5 degrees above normal for around a week now, said officials.

Amid the sharp rise in temperatures in the first week of March itself, IMD had even issued an early heat advisory on Saturday, urging residents to take precautions. The weather department has advised regular hydration and protection against heat exposure.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature fell from 17.1°C on Sunday to 16.3°C on Monday. But it was still 3.4 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 17°C.