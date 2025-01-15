Chandigarh: Lack of evidence leads to acquittal of 4 in 2024 murder

Owing to lack of evidence, a local court has acquitted four people in a murder that took place at the Sector -19 Sadar Bazar on January 3, 2024. While a detailed order is awaited, those acquitted include Nagendra, alias Allu, of Industrial Area Phase-1; Sunil, alias Lalji, of Ramdarbar Phase-2; Ranjit Kumar of Kishangarh village; and Sushil Yadav, alias Makaya, of Mauli Jagran. The four were accused of killing 28-year-old Dhanas resident Sunil, alias Smarty. The incident took place when Sunil jumped into a fight to save his colleague Rahul. (iStock)

The incident took place when Sunil jumped into a fight to save his colleague Rahul. Nagendra’s lawyer AS Gujral said he submitted that police falsely implicated the four people, having no concrete evidence. The witnesses produced by police, two shopkeepers from Sector 19, stated in the court that they did not see the murder taking place and did not know who killed Sunil. As per Gujral, police officials too did not send murder weapon, a knife, for investigation, he said while adding that cops did prepare documents on the weapon’s seizure, but did not present any concrete evidence to support them in court.

The complainant Praveen Kumar, who runs a confectionery shop in Sector 27-D, had stated that four youths came to the market and started quarrelling with Rahul and Sunil. Nagendra stabbed Sunil on the thigh with a knife while Ranjit was holding him. Rahul was also attacked with a stick in the scuffle. Sunil, who worked in an ice-cream factory in Dera Bassi, had succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding.