Chandigarh: Lawyer, 2 friends attacked in brawl over tea order near Sector-17 ISBT

In a bizarre brawl, an advocate and his two friends were assaulted by five assailants near the Sector-17 ISBT on early Friday morning over a misunderstanding about a tea order, leaving one with broken teeth. The attack left one of the victims with broken teeth. (HT)

Complainant Thakur Abhay Singh Chima, 24, a practising advocate at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, told police that he had gone to visit his friends Kartik Chauhan and Ashutosh Sharma in Sector 37-D on Thursday night.

Around 2.30 am, they drove to the Sector-17 ISBT to have tea. They parked their car and approached a tea stall on foot.

Chima said as he placed an order for three cups of tea, five young men already standing near the stall absurdly took offence, believing that he was addressing them for the tea order.

An altercation erupted and despite him clarifying that the order was made to the stall owner and not them, they got aggressive, Chima alleged. “Enraged, they started hitting us,” the complainant stated.

During the scuffle, one of the attackers allegedly retrieved a metallic “plate-like” object from a grey Hyundai Santro car parked nearby and used it to assault the victims. The others rained punches and kicks on the three friends.

Chima suffered injuries to the left eye and the back of the head. His friend Kartik sustained serious injuries, including broken front teeth, and wounds on his head and eye. Ashutosh also sustained injuries above the left eye.

Before police could arrive, the assailants fled the scene in the Santro. The victims were transported to GMSH, Sector 16, for medical treatment by a patrolling police team.

On Chima’s complaint, an FIR was lodged under Sections 191 (2), 190, 115 (2) and 117 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the assailants at the Sector-17 police station.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.