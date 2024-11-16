Chandigarh: ‘Literati’ returning with 12th edition

The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), a non-profit organisation that promotes literature and creative writing, will be organising the 12th edition of the “Chandigarh Lit Fest—Literati 2024” from November 22 to 24. Themed “Celebrating creativity”, the festival promises an exciting mix of thought-provoking discussions, book launches, interactive sessions and book readings, featuring some of the most renowned names in literature, art and culture. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sumita Misra, festival director and chairperson of CLS, said the opening ceremony on November 22 will be held at Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh, while the literary sessions on November 23 and 24 will be hosted at Sukhna Lake.

Themed “Celebrating creativity”, the festival promises an exciting mix of thought-provoking discussions, book launches, interactive sessions and book readings, featuring some of the most renowned names in literature, art and culture.

The highlight of November 23, the first day of the literary festival, will be the launch of “Ratan Tata: A Life”, a biography by retired bureaucrat Thomas Mathew.

Also, there will be a special session, titled “Punjab: The Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy and the Narratives Around it”, by author and historian Kishwar Desai.

Navtej Sarna, former ambassador of USA and the winner of KLF Award for Best Fiction Book of 2022 for “Crimson Spring”, will explore the impact of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Another session, “Daddy in the Driver’s Seat: A Single Father’s Experience”, will feature Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has penned “Bachelor Dad: My Journey”.

November 24 will begin with “In Memoriam: A Tribute to Surjit Patar” by poet Amy Singh and Sangha, a Punjabi writer, assistant director and film researcher.

The festival will feature up to six book launches, which are “Udaari” by Sarabjit Singh Madan; “The Diva Who Died to Live” by Sharat Ralhan; “Sulagdi Dharti” by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Rj; “Geisha in The Gota Patti” by Chetna Keer; “Udgar” by Sarika Dhupar; and “Reflections” of Ram Sevak by Anirudh Tiwari.