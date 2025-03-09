Chandigarh: Man stabbed in road rage case, three held

In yet another road rage incident in the city, a 24-year-old man was stabbed after he confronted a pick-up truck driver for breaking his canter truck’s side-view mirror in Dhanas. The accused, Daljeet Singh, 32, from Patiala, and Sehvej, 22, and Mohd Aamir, 21, both from Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh, were subsequently arrested by Chandigarh Police. (Stock image)

The victim, Abhishek, a resident of Sector 24-C, was attacked near Keshav Marble Market on Friday and admitted to GMSH, Sector 16, with stab injuries in the left shoulder and armpit.

According to Abhishek’s statement to police, his acquaintance Sunny had parked his canter truck outside his shop at the Marble Market around 10 am.

Soon after, a Tata ACE pick-up truck, with a Punjab registration number and driven by a turbaned man, arrived and accidentally broke the side-view mirror of the canter truck while parking his vehicle.

Abhishek said as he confronted the driver, later identified as Daljeet Singh, he stopped his vehicle and agreed to pay for the damages. Meanwhile, Sunny also came out and demanded compensation for the broken mirror.

But the situation escalated when Daljeet, instead of compensating, started hurling abuses at him and Sunny, said Abhishek. Daljeet then called two associates, identified as Sahvej and Mohd Aamir.

Daljeet, in a fit of rage, allegedly ordered his accomplices to restrain him, alleged Abhishek. While Sahvej held his right arm and Aamir grabbed his left, Daljeet retrieved a knife from his vehicle and stabbed him twice. As he screamed in pain, the attackers threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene. Nearby shopkeepers alerted the police, and a PCR vehicle arrived, rushing Abhishek to GMSH-16 for treatment.

Following Abhishek’s complaint, Sarangpur police station registered a case under Sections 118(1) (causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (threatening to cause death) and 3(5) (criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused, Daljeet Singh, 32, from Patiala, and Sehvej, 22, and Mohd Aamir, 21, both from Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh, were subsequently arrested.