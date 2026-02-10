Chandigarh: Newborn found abandoned near GMCH-16 dies

A newborn baby girl, who was found abandoned inside a cement sack near Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Saturday afternoon, died during treatment, police said on Monday. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area and questioning nearby vendors and workers to identify those responsible. (HT Photo for representation)

Bunty, 38, an auto driver and resident of Sector 56, had heard a baby crying near the hospital’s gate around 3 pm. Upon inspection, he noticed a yellow cement sack lying near the tree. When he opened it, he found a newborn girl wrapped in a towel and a green shawl, with mud on her body.

Bunty immediately dialled 112, following which a PCR team rushed to the spot and shifted the infant to the Children’s Emergency Ward of GMSH-16 for medical treatment. Doctors said the baby appeared to be one to two days old and had erratic breathing at the time of admission.

Police teams from the Sector 17 police station, including SI Imroz Mann and woman constable Sonam from the women’s desk, reached the spot and later the hospital. Efforts were made to trace the parents or relatives of the child, but no one came forward. The baby succumbed during treatment, police said.

On the basis of Bunty’s statement, a case was registered under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the parents for abandoning the newborn. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area and questioning nearby vendors and workers to identify those responsible. Further investigation is underway.