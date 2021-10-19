Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Parking contractor fined 70,000 for violations
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Parking contractor fined 70,000 for violations

During an inspection, a team of Chandigarh MC’s engineering wing team found haphazard parking in all lots in Sectors 5, 8, 9, 17, and 22, and attendants were also not wearing proper uniforms
An inspection found vehicles haphazardly parked in Chandigarh’s parking lots. (HT Photo/For representation only)
An inspection found vehicles haphazardly parked in Chandigarh’s parking lots. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation on Monday imposed a fine of 70,000 on the parking contractor of Zone 2 for various violations.

During an inspection, a team of the MC’s engineering wing team found haphazard parking in all lots in Sectors 5, 8, 9, 17, and 22, and attendants were also not wearing proper uniforms.

Last week, MC had fined the contractor of Zone 1 (32 parking sites) 10,000 for similar violations.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said any deviation from the parking contracts will not be tolerated and officials concerned had been directed to take strict action against contractors violating the terms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out