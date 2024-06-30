Chandigarh: PGIMER achieves milestone in heart attack treatment with new device

In a groundbreaking procedure at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), a team of doctors at the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) successfully conducted a newly launched mechanical thrombus aspiration device, the Penumbra CAT Rx, to treat a 60-year-old male patient with an acute anterior wall myocardial infarction (MI). This marks the first use of the advanced device in the hospital. Utilising the Penumbra CAT Rx catheter, the team performed thrombus aspiration in two 30-second runs. (HT file photo for representation)

The patient had a completely blocked artery in his heart, which was dangerous and difficult to treat with regular methods. This condition involved a large blood clot that could be life-threatening and often doesn’t respond well to traditional angioplasty and stenting.

Led by Dr Himanshu Gupta, the ACC team recognised the need to approach the issue with an innovative method.

Utilising the Penumbra CAT Rx catheter, the team performed thrombus aspiration in two 30-second runs. This procedure successfully removed the thrombus completely, restoring blood flow in the affected vessels. Following this procedure, the team performed intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) guided stenting at the ostial LAD with excellent results, ensuring no thrombus migration or flow disturbances.

Dr Gupta highlighted the advantages of the new device, explaining, “Previously, we only had manual thrombus aspiration devices, which were not very effective. This new device is much more efficient at removing large and even organised thrombus from the vessels.”

He expressed profound satisfaction with the procedure’s outcome, stating, “The successful use of the Penumbra CAT Rx system in this case marks a significant advancement in our approach to treating severe arterial blockages in acute MI patients. The technology’s precision and efficacy are truly remarkable.”

The new system is expected to be highly beneficial in managing acute MI patients, particularly in peripheral hospitals that handle such emergencies. This innovative approach represents a significant step forward in the treatment of heart attack patients, offering new hope for improved outcomes.