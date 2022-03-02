Chandigarh: Round-the-clock water supply plan to become reality by March-end

The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is all set to move from planning to implementation by March end.

All the requisite no-objection certificates (NOC) from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place.

Only the final go-ahead from a central committee, comprising the home and finance ministers, is left. But should be in within this month, MC officials said.

“All the line agencies have accorded no-objection to the project note circulated by the ministry of home affairs. The clearances came after the MC responded to all clarifications,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. Since last year, MC had stepped up its efforts to get all clearances to the project with senior MC officials, including the commissioner, actively pursuing the city’s case with different ministries and agencies in Delhi.

Last month, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French donor agency, had extended the period for loan at the same rate of interest from February to August this year.

The city had missed the original deadline of October 15 for signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AFD because all central government permissions were not obtained.

After October 15, AFD could have revised the rate of interest to be charged on the loan amount, making it more expensive for the city and consequently raising the cost of the project, but it decided not to.

AFD is going to provide ₹413 crore for the project in the form of loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years. In addition to it, the European Union is also giving a grant of ₹98 crore for the project.

This is the first time in the northern region of the country that any city has received this much financial assistance from a foreign agency for any project.

After the Union government’s approval, an MoU will be signed between the Chandigarh MC and the donor agencies.

