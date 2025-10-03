Edit Profile
    Chandigarh’s AQI drops after Dussehra

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 6:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Parts of the city saw a slight drop in the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday after Dussehra festivities. At the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), the AQI was satisfactory at 64 on Wednesday, it slipped to 129 (moderate) around 9pm post Dussehra celebrations. Between 101-200, AQI can cause breathing discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart diseases.

    The tricity’s tallest Ravana effigy, which was put to flames, at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
    The tricity’s tallest Ravana effigy, which was put to flames, at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

    The AQI at the other stations, including Sector 25 and 22, was in the satisfactory range which is between 51-100. At 9 pm, AQI was 97 at Sector 22 and 92 at Sector 25. In the satisfactory bracket, air can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

    Chances of rain, hail from Sunday

    Due to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), rain is expected in the city from October 5. While chances of light rain can continue till October 4, rain activity is likely to see an increase between October 5 and October 7. The system will be the strongest on October 6.

    The spell is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lighting and gusty winds up to 40 km/h. There are also chances of hail also on Monday.

