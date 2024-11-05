Menu Explore
Chandigarh’s AQI remains poor

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2024 09:36 AM IST

City's air quality remains poor, with AQI surpassing 200. Sector 53 hit 268. Day temperatures slightly dropped, still above normal.

City’s air quality index (AQI) continued to remain poor on Monday, with the readings exceeding 200 at all three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS). At 8pm, Sector 53 recorded the worst AQI at 268, followed by Sector 25 at 250 and Sector 22 at 243. Meanwhile, the city’s day temperatures have started dropping. The maximum temperature went from 32.8°C on Sunday to 32.3°C on Monday, 3.3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 15°C on Sunday to 15.7°C on Monday, 1.1 degrees above normal. HTC

At 8pm, Sector 53 recorded the worst AQI at 268, followed by Sector 25 at 250 and Sector 22 at 243. (HT FIle Photo)
At 8pm, Sector 53 recorded the worst AQI at 268, followed by Sector 25 at 250 and Sector 22 at 243. (HT FIle Photo)

