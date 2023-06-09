Chandigarh’s Bhavan Vidyalaya contingent returns from successful cyclothon to Nepal

Fortune favours the brave. The phrase goes perfectly with the 22-member contingent from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, that successfully cycled across 1,300 km over eight days to reach Kathmandu, Nepal, making the school and Chandigarh proud. The 22-member Bhavan Vidyalaya contingent, including 17 students and five teachers, after their return to Chandigarh. They cycled 1,300 km over eight days, between May 27 and June 3, to reach Kathmandu, Nepal. (HT Photo)

Christened “Maitree 2023”, the cycling expedition, undertaken by a team of 17 students and five teachers, began on May 27 from Chandigarh to spread the message of love and universal brotherhood, and ended on June 3 on World Bicycle Day.

The route to Kathmandu took them through Haridwar, Kashipur, Sitarganj, Kapilvastu and Bharatpur.

Sharing the experience where each participant pedalled 12 hours daily, Amitosh Rawat, a Class 12 student, said, “It was an out-of-the-world experience. We pedalled 1,300 km with an aim to extend love and brotherhood. We received so much warmth and love from the people in Nepal. All participants were so excited to complete the goal and set an example. Our school also encouraged us, and helped us train and prepare for the task. We faced many challenges through the journey, but our teachers kept pushing and guiding us. We set off with the slogan ‘Hum honge kamyaab, mann main hai vishvas’ and are ecstatic to have achieved the goal.”

Notably, this was the school’s fifth cyclothon, but the first across borders.

The expedition was flagged off by RK Saboo, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, on May 26.

In Nepal, Siddhartha English Boarding Secondary School, Butwal, and Daffodil Boarding School, Kathmandu, extented their hospitality to the cycling contingent. The students were also invited by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, where they had an interactive session with the embassy staff.

Another participant, Shivia Arora, a Class 11 student, said, “We faced hurdles like tough climate conditions and rocky roads. But we were high on confidence and determination. Eventually, we made memories for a lifetime. Getting to know the culture of Nepal was another amazing experience. I would like to be part of another international school cyclothon and experience the challenge again.”

School education director-cum-senior principal Vineeta Arora said, “The main objective of this Indo-Nepal cyclothon was to strengthen the centuries-old ties between the two countries, and foster an even deeper bond of friendship and love with our neighbour. The students have been on cycles to Wagah border in Amritsar and also Longewala border in Jaisalmer. Visiting the Indian Embassy in Nepal was another milestone for them.”

The contingent was welcomed back by Saboo, Arora and Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra.

